Dolphins Re-Signing WR Braxton Berrios To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Dolphins are re-signing WR Braxton Berrios to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million.

Berrios, 28, was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots out of Miami in 2018. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason. He was quickly claimed by the Jets.

Berrios was set to be an unrestricted free agent and re-signed him to a two-year, $12 million deal. He was set to earn a base salary of $5,500,000 in 2023 when he was released.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season.

In 2023, Berrios appeared in 16 games and recorded 27 receptions for 238 yards (8.8 YPC) and one touchdown. He also returned 23 points for 235 yards and 18 kicks for 441 yards.