Dolphins Release DB Cornell Armstrong From Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins officially released DB Cornell Armstrong from injured reserve with a settlement on Friday.

Armstrong, 30, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins back in 2018 out of Southern Mississippi. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Dolphins waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Texans later signed Armstrong before adding him to their practice squad. He was eventually promoted to their active roster.

Houston re-signed Armstrong for the 2021 season but waived him coming out of the preseason. He was cut again after joining the practice squad before joining Atlanta. The Falcons brought Armstrong back for the 2023 season but cut him loose in September.

Armstrong had a stint with the Raiders later in the season and was on the team in camp in 2024 but was among their final cuts. Miami signed him during training camp before eventually placing him on injured reserve.

In 2022, Armstrong appeared in 10 games for the Falcons, recording 33 tackles and seven pass deflections.