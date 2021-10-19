Dolphins Release LB Shaquem Griffin From PS, Sign LB Vince Biegel

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday that they’ve signed LB Vince Biegel to their practice squad and released LB Shaquem Griffin from the unit.

Griffin, 25, was selected out of UCF with pick No. 141 overall in the fifth round by the Seahawks in the 2018 draft. He signed a four-year, $2,777,620 contract with the Seahawks.

Griffin has been on and off of the Seahawks’ roster over his three years in the NFL. Seattle declined to tender him as a restricted free agent for 2021 and signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins back in July.

Miami waived him coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad.

In 2020, Griffin appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded six tackles, a sack and a pass defense.