Dolphins Releasing CB Alex Austin

Per Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins are releasing CB Alex Austin as they initiate their roster cutdown ahead of Sunday’s deadline.

Austin, 24, was a three-year starter at Oregon State and was twice named honorable mention All-PAC-12. The Buffalo Bills selected him in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was in the first year of a four-year, $3.917 million rookie contract when the Bills waived him coming out of the preseason. The Texans claimed him, then waived him again, and he joined the practice squad. From there, New England signed him in November.

Back in March, Austin signed on a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

In 2025, Austin appeared in three games for the Texans and five games for the Patriots, recording nine tackles, one interception, and two pass defenses.