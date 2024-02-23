Dolphins Releasing OLB Emmanuel Ogbah

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins plan to release OLB Emmanuel Ogbah on Friday.
Miami enters the offseason $38,498,203 over the cap and must clear space. This move will generate $13,708,824 in cap and $4,000,000 in dead money, via OverTheCap.
Ogbah’s numbers have dipped considerably since earning his four-year deal, so becoming a cap casualty isn’t all that surprising. He finished 2022 on injured reserve and degraded to a rotational edge rusher last season after being a usual starter in previous years.
Ogbah, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Browns in 2016. Cleveland later traded Ogbah to the Chiefs in exchange for S Eric Murray.
Ogbah finished the final year of his four-year, $6.6 million contract and made a base salary of $1,351,314 for the 2019 season. He was an unrestricted free agent in 2020 and signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Dolphins that included $7.5 million fully guaranteed.
He was set to hit the free-agent market in 2022 before re-signing with the Dolphins on a four-year, $65 million contract that included $32 million guaranteed. He’s entering the third year of his deal and is set to earn a base salary of $14,925,000 in 2024.
In 2023, Ogbah appeared in 15 games and recorded 20 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.
