Dolphins Releasing S Bobby McCain

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have informed S Bobby McCain they are releasing him today.

McCain is a starter and team captain but the Dolphins have made it a priority to shake things up at safety this offseason.

According to Over The Cap, releasing McCain creates $5.659 million in cap space and $1.48 million in dead money.

McCain, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $2.508 million rookie contract when the Dolphins signed him to a four-year extension worth $27 million, including $13 million guaranteed.

McCain was set to make base salaries of $6.375 million and $6.975 million over the final two years of his deal.

In 2020, McCain appeared in all 16 games for the Dolphins and recorded 46 total tackles, one interception and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 55 safety out of 94 qualifying players.