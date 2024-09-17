Dolphins Releasing WR Robbie Chosen

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are releasing WR Robbie Chosen from their practice squad.

The team confirmed the news and announced it was replacing him with OT Jackson Carman on the practice squad.

Chosen, 31, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2016. He played out his three-year rookie contract and re-signed to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019.

As a first-time unrestricted free agent in 2020, Chosen signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers and chose to reunite with his college head coach, Matt Rhule.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he agreed to a two-year, $29.5 million extension with the Panthers back in August of 2021. However, he was traded during the 2022 season to the Cardinals.

Arizona opted to release Chosen last offseason and he caught on with the Dolphins, spending time between the practice squad and active roster. He then signed with the 49ers early on in training camp in 2024 before being let go and rejoining Miami’s practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster in each of the first two weeks of the 2024 season.

In 2023, Chosen appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded four receptions on six targets for 126 yards and a touchdown.

In 2024, Chosen has appeared in two games for the Dolphins one catch on four targets for five yards.

Carman, 24, was a two-year starter at Clemson and second team All-ACC as a junior. The Bengals drafted Carman with pick No. 46 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Carman signed a four-year deal worth $7,449,949 million and included $2,778,145 signing bonus with the Bengals. He was in the final year of that deal when he was waived by Cincinnati.

For his career, Carman has appeared in 22 games with six starts for the Bengals, all at guard.