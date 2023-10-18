Dolphins Restructure Contract Of K Jason Sanders

According to Jason Fitzgerald, the Dolphins restructured K Jason Sanders‘ contract to create around $1.33 million in cap space.

Sanders, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract when Miami signed him to a five-year, $22 million deal in 2021.

He’s in the second year of his deal and set to earn a base salary of $3,375,000 in 2023.

In 2023, Sanders has appeared in six games and converted five of seven field goal attempts (71.4 percent), to go along with 28 of 29 extra points (96.6 percent).