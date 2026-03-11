Dolphins Restructure OL Austin Jackson For One-Year, $7M

Per Marcel Louis-Jacques, the Dolphins have restructured OL Austin Jackson‘s contract to a one-year, $7 million deal.

He is still set to become a free agent in 2027, and the restructure saved the team $8.5 million in cap space.

Jackson, 26, was a two-year starter at USC and was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection before being selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2020 draft by the Dolphins.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $13,640,349 rookie contract that included a $7,480,254 signing bonus and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after Miami declined his fifth-year option. However, he later agreed to a three-year, $36 million extension with the Dolphins.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in and started six games for the Dolphins.