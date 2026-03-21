Dolphins Restructured RB De’Von Achane & C Aaron Brewer, Gained $7.8M In Cap Space

Per Spotrac, the Dolphins restructured the contracts of RB De’Von Achane and C Aaron Brewer to pick up $7.8 million in cap space.

The Dolphins converted $4.6 million of Achane’s salary into a signing bonus, added 4 void years, and cleared $3.6 million in cap space. Miami also converted $5.25 million of Brewer’s salary into a bonus, freeing up $4.2 million in cap space.

According to Adam Schefter, teams that are calling the Dolphins to inquire about a trade for Achane are being told he’s not available. He’s in the final year of his contract and a strong candidate for an extension.

Achane, 24, was a one-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 for the Aggies. The Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is entering the final year of a four-year, $5,437,449 rookie contract that includes a $954,509 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $988,627 in 2023.

In 2025, Achane appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 1,350 yards on 238 carries (5.7 YPC) to go along with 67 receptions for 488 yards receiving and 12 total touchdowns.