Dolphins Restructuring OT Austin Jackson’s Contract For $7.8M In Cap Space

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports the Dolphins are restructuring OT Austin Jackson‘s contract for $7.8 million in cap space.

Jackson adds Miami is converting $9.71 million of his 2025 base salary into a signing bonus, lowering the cap hit from $13.83 million to $5.79 million. Additionally, his 2026 cap hit will increase by $1.9 million and his 2027 void-year cap hit will also increase.

Jackson, 25, was a two-year starter at USC and was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection before being selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2020 draft by the Dolphins.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $13,640,349 rookie contract that included a $7,480,254 signing bonus and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after Miami declined his fifth-year option. However, he later agreed to a three-year, $36 million extension with the Dolphins.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in eight games with eight starts for the Dolphins.