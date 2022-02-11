Dolphins Retaining Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer

New Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel announced Friday on the Joe Rose radio show that he’s retaining defensive coordinator Josh Boyer as part of his staff, per Alain Poupart.

Indications had been that Boyer was likely to be back in Miami so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Boyer, 44, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at King’s College back in 2000. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2006 as a defensive assistant.

Boyer worked his way up to CBs coach before the Dolphins hired him as their defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks in 2019. Miami promoted Boyer to defensive coordinator a year later.

In 2021, the Dolphins’ defense ranked No. 15 in fewest yards allowed, No. 16 in fewest points allowed, No. 14 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 16 in fewest passing yards allowed.