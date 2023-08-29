Dolphins Reworking Contract Of WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Jonathan Jones reports that the Dolphins are reworking the contract of veteran WR Cedrick Wilson.

Jones adds the details of the new contract, including lowering his base salary to $2 million and giving him a $3 million signing bonus to equal his $5 million guaranteed salary for 2023.

Additionally, it includes incentives that can push his salary up to $7.2 million and his contract will now void after 2023.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported earlier in the offseason that the Dolphins were open to the idea of trading Wilson.

Wilson, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Dallas but spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The Cowboys waived Wilson coming out of the preseason and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster a few weeks later.

Dallas brought Wilson back on a restricted free-agent deal worth $2.183 million for the 2021 season. He was then testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $22.8 million deal with the Dolphins.

In 2022, Wilson appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and caught 12 passes for 136 yards and zero touchdowns.