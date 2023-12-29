Dolphins Rule Out WR Jaylen Waddle For Week 17

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel announced they’ve officially ruled out WR Jaylen Waddle from Week 17 due to a high-ankle sprain.
It’s a tough break for Miami’s offense going into a tough matchup against the Ravens. With a two-game lead in the AFC East over the Bills, the Dolphins hope to get Waddle back in time for their playoff run.
Waddle, 25, was a part-time starter at Alabama. He was a first-team All-American as a sophomore before suffering an ankle injury that cost him a good portion of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Waddle with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Waddle signed a four-year, $27,085,991 contract with the Dolphins that includes a $17,058,902 signing bonus. The Dolphins will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.
In 2023, Waddle has appeared in 14 games and recorded 72 receptions for 1,014 yards (14.1 YPC) and four touchdowns.
