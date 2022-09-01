Dolphins Sign 11 Players To PS & Make Two Other Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced that they have signed S Justin Bethel to their active roster and placed S Clayton Fejedelem on injured reserve, while also adding 11 players to the practice squad.
Miami’s practice squad now includes:
- CB Kalon Barnes
- OT Larnel Coleman
- WR River Cracraft
- OL James Empey
- LB Cameron Goode
- LB Porter Gustin
- S Verone McKinley III
- WR Braylon Sanders
- DT Niles Scott
- DT Ben Stille
- RB ZaQuandre White
Bethel, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract before signing a four-year, $15.66 million contract that included $9 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2015.
Bethel was set to make base salaries of $4.5 million and $5 million over the final two years of the agreement when he agreed to a restructured contract that allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent in 2018.
Bethel had brief stints with the Falcons and Ravens before signing on with the Patriots in 2019 and re-signed to a three-year deal in 2020. However, he was among New England’s final roster cuts this offseason.
