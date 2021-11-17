Dolphins Make Four Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins made a series of roster moves on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

Dolphins signed CB Jamal Perry to their active roster.

Dolphins released QB Jake Dolegala from their practice squad.

Dolphins signed LB Kobe Jones and QB Jake Luton to their practice squad.

Here’s the Dolphins updated practice squad:

DB Javaris Davis RB Gerrid Doaks LB Milo Eifler DT Benito Jones WR Kirk Merritt G Adam Pankey DT Durval Queiroz (International) T Kion Smith OL Roderick Johnson WR Travis Fulgham LB Vince Biegel RB Duke Johnson C Evan Boehm DT Andrew Billings LB Kobe Jones QB Jake Luton

Perry, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa State back in 2017. He later signed on with the Eagles, but last just a few months in Philadelphia.

From there, Perry was on and off of the Patriots’ practice squad before signing on with the Dolphins last year.

In 2021, Perry has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and recorded two tackles.