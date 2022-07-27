Dolphins Sign CB Tino Ellis

The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday they have signed CB Tino Ellis to the roster.

Roster Move | We have signed cornerback Tino Ellis. pic.twitter.com/Ssj35WzkkM — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 27, 2022

Ellis, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Maryland back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Saints, but was placed on waivers with an injury designation last week.

Ellis later reverted to the Saints’ injured reserve after clearing waivers but was eventually waived with a settlement before the regular season. He caught on with the Dolphins on their practice squad in October.

Miami brought him back on a futures deal for the 2021 season but elected to waive him coming out of the preseason. He was re-signed to the practice squad but cut again after just a few days.

During his college career at Maryland, Ellis recorded 73 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, a recovery and 21 passes defended over the course of four seasons and 32 games.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.