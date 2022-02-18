Dolphins Sign DE Daeshon Hall

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they’ve signed DE Daeshon Hall to a contract.

The Dolphins also confirmed the addition of FB John Lovett.

Hall, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.261 million contract when the Panthers waived him coming out of the preseason.

From there, Hall played for the 49ers, Texans, Eagles and Jets. He returned to the 49ers in 2020 and was brought back on a futures contract last year.

However, the 49ers later cut him loose at the start of training camp.

In 2019, Hall appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded five total tackles and one sack.