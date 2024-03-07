Dolphins Sign DT Daviyon Nixon

The Miami Dolphins have signed DT Daviyon Nixon to a contract, per the transaction wire.

Nixon, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,798,548 when Carolina cut him loose.

Nixon was later brought back to the team’s practice squad following the final roster cuts before being called up a few weeks into the regular season. He was cut again later in the season, and had a brief stint with the Seahawks.

In 2022, Nixon appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded six tackles and no sacks.