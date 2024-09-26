Dolphins Sign DT Neil Farrell

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed DT Neil Farrell to the practice squad.
The following is an updated list of the Dolphins’ practice squad:
- S Jordan Colbert
- WR Erik Ezukanma
- DT Jonathan Harris
- OL Chasen Hines
- LB Dequan Jackson
- CB Isaiah Johnson
- T Bayron Matos (International)
- CB Nik Needham
- TE Hayden Rucci
- WR D’Wayne Eskridge
- DE William Bradley-King
- OT Anderson Hardy
- RB Deneric Prince
- DE Derrick McLendon
- OL Jackson Carman
- DT Neil Farrell
Farrell, 26, is a former fourth-round pick to the Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie deal through 2025 but was traded to the Chiefs for a 2024 sixth-round pick after training camp in 2023.
Kansas City released Farrell coming out of camp this year and signed him back to the practice squad briefly before releasing him.
In 2023, Farrell appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded one total tackle.
