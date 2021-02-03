Dolphins Sign OL Cameron Tom To Futures Deal

The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday that they’ve signed OL Cameron Tom to a futures contract for the 2021 season.
Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Dolphins:
- DE Nick Coe
- S Brian Cole
- CB Javaris Davis
- CB Tino Ellis
- C Tyler Gauthier
- T Jonathan Hubbard
- LB Kylan Johnson
- TE Chris Myarick
- G Durval Queiroz Neto
- DE Tyshun Render
- QB Reid Sinnett
- LS Rex Sunahara
- WR Kirk Merritt
- RB Jordan Scarlett
- CB Terrell Bonds
- C Cameron Tom
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Tom, 25, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in 2017. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to the Saints’ practice squad.
Tom returned to New Orleans in 2019 on a one-year contract, but the Saints declined to tender him an exclusive rights offer last offseason. He eventually re-signed with the Saints and was on and off of their practice squad.
For his career, Tom appeared in 12 games for the Saints, making one start.