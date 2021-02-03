Dolphins Sign OL Cameron Tom To Futures Deal

The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday that they’ve signed OL Cameron Tom to a futures contract for the 2021 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Dolphins:

DE Nick Coe S Brian Cole CB Javaris Davis CB Tino Ellis C Tyler Gauthier T Jonathan Hubbard LB Kylan Johnson TE Chris Myarick G Durval Queiroz Neto DE Tyshun Render QB Reid Sinnett LS Rex Sunahara WR Kirk Merritt RB Jordan Scarlett CB Terrell Bonds C Cameron Tom

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Tom, 25, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in 2017. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

Tom returned to New Orleans in 2019 on a one-year contract, but the Saints declined to tender him an exclusive rights offer last offseason. He eventually re-signed with the Saints and was on and off of their practice squad.

For his career, Tom appeared in 12 games for the Saints, making one start.