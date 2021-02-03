Dolphins Sign OL Cameron Tom To Futures Deal

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday that they’ve signed OL Cameron Tom to a futures contract for the 2021 season. 

Cameron Tom

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Dolphins:

  1. DE Nick Coe
  2. S Brian Cole
  3. CB Javaris Davis
  4. CB Tino Ellis
  5. C Tyler Gauthier
  6. T Jonathan Hubbard
  7. LB Kylan Johnson
  8. TE Chris Myarick
  9. G Durval Queiroz Neto
  10. DE Tyshun Render
  11. QB Reid Sinnett
  12. LS Rex Sunahara
  13. WR Kirk Merritt
  14. RB Jordan Scarlett 
  15. CB Terrell Bonds
  16. C Cameron Tom

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Tom, 25, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in 2017. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

Tom returned to New Orleans in 2019 on a one-year contract, but the Saints declined to tender him an exclusive rights offer last offseason. He eventually re-signed with the Saints and was on and off of their practice squad. 

For his career, Tom appeared in 12 games for the Saints, making one start.

