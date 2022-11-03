Dolphins Sign OLB Bradley Chubb To Five-Year, $110M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins and OLB Bradley Chubb have agreed to terms on a five-year extension worth $110 million in new money.

Along with the remainder of his salary this year, the total value of the deal is $119 million, with $63.2 million in guarantees.

This was the top priority for Miami to hammer out after sending a major trade package to Denver for Chubb that included a first-round pick, and it did not take them long at all.

The average annual salary of $22 million a year puts Chubb just outside the top five for edge rushers.

Chubb, 26, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which will cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He was set be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was traded to the Dolphins.

In 2022, Chubb has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 26 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 18 edge defender out of 113 qualifying players.