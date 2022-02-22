Dolphins Sign QB Chris Streveler To Futures Deal

The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday they have signed QB Chris Streveler to a futures contract.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Streveler, 26, spent two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL after playing college football at South Dakota. After leading Winnipeg to a Grey Cup title, the team released him to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities.

Streveler caught on with the Cardinals in 2019 and played for them for the past two seasons before being let go and subsequently joining the Ravens’ practice squad.

In 2021, Streveler appeared in two games for the Cardinals completing six of his nine attempts for 36 yards. He also carried the ball three times for a total of six yards.