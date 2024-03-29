Dolphins Sign RB Raheem Mostert To New Deal Through 2025

Sports Agent Brett Tessler announced that his client, Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, received a new contract with the team that includes an extra year through the 2025 season.

Happy to announce that we just redid Raheem Mostert's contract with the Miami Dolphins and added an extra year which will keep him there through 2025. Nice reward for a Pro Bowl season! — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 29, 2024

Ian Rapoport reports Mostert receives a two-year deal worth a maximum of $9.075 million.

Mostert, 31, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in 2015. He had brief stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears before signing on to the 49ers’ practice squad in 2016.

The 49ers brought Mostert back on a one-year exclusive rights contract in 2018 before tendering him a restricted offer in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $8.7 million extension with San Francisco.

Mostert played out that deal and then signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins for the 2022 season and signed a two-year extension last offseason.

In 2023, Mostert appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded 209 rushing attempts for 1,012 yards (4.8 YPC), 18 touchdowns. He also recorded 25 receptions for 175 yards (7.0 YPC).