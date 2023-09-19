Dolphins Sign S Verone McKinley To PS, Cut DB Joshua Kalu

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are signing S Verone McKinley to their practice squad.
In a corresponding move, the team is cutting DB Joshua Kalu from the practice squad.
The following is an updated look at the Dolphins’ practice squad:
- DB Ethan Bonner
- WR Tanner Conner
- LB Cameron Goode
- LB Alexander Johnson
- WR Braylon Sanders
- C Alama Uluave
- TE Nick Bowers
- RB Darrynton Evans
- G Chasen Hines
- DT Byron Cowart
- S Verone McKinley
- NT Rashard Lawrence
- T James Tunstall
- WR Raleigh Webb
- DE Chase Winovich
- WR Robbie Chosen
McKinley, 22, went undrafted out of Oregon in 2022 before catching on with the Dolphins.
He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed to the practice squad.
In 2022, McKinley appeared in one game for the Dolphins and recorded one tackle.
