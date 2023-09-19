Dolphins Sign S Verone McKinley To PS, Cut DB Joshua Kalu

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are signing S Verone McKinley to their practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the team is cutting DB Joshua Kalu from the practice squad.

The following is an updated look at the Dolphins’ practice squad:

DB Ethan Bonner

WR Tanner Conner

LB Cameron Goode

LB Alexander Johnson

WR Braylon Sanders

C Alama Uluave

TE Nick Bowers

RB Darrynton Evans

G Chasen Hines

DT Byron Cowart

S Verone McKinley

NT Rashard Lawrence

T James Tunstall

WR Raleigh Webb

DE Chase Winovich

WR Robbie Chosen

McKinley, 22, went undrafted out of Oregon in 2022 before catching on with the Dolphins.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed to the practice squad.

In 2022, McKinley appeared in one game for the Dolphins and recorded one tackle.