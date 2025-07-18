Dolphins Sign Second-Round G Jonah Savaiinaea

The Miami Dolphins have signed second-round G Jonah Savaiinaea to a rookie contract, per Mike Garafolo.
The Dolphins have officially signed their entire 2025 draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|13
|Kenneth Grant
|DT
|Signed
|2
|37
|Jonah Savaiinaea
|G
|Signed
|5
|143
|Jordan Phillips
|DL
|Signed
|5
|150
|Jason Marshall
|CB
|Signed
|5
|155
|Dante Trader
|S
|Signed
|6
|179
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|Signed
|7
|231
|Quinn Ewers
|QB
|Signed
|7
|253
|Zeek Biggers
|DT
|Signed
Savaiinaea, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 27th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class out of Tafuna, American Samoa. He committed to Arizona and spent three seasons there.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Savaiinaea as the No. 4 guard and the No. 55 overall player with a second-round grade.
The Dolphins used the No. 37 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Savaiinaea. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,310,028 contract with a $4,865,477 signing bonus.
In his collegiate career, Savaiinaea started all 36 games he appeared in. He made 16 starts and right tackle, 15 starts at right guard and five starts at left tackle.
