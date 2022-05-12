Dolphins Sign Seventh-Round OLB Cameron Goode

The Miami Dolphins have signed seventh-round OLB Cameron Goode, per Aaron Wilson.

He’s the first of Miami’s four-member 2022 draft class to sign their rookie deal.

Rd Player Pos. Note 3 Channing Tindall LB 4 Erik Ezukanma WR 7 Cameron Goode LB Signed 7 Skylar Thompson QB

Goode, 6-2 and 232 pounds, was a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins out of Cal in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $3,773,256 with a signing bonus of $113,256.

During his five-year college career, Goode appeared in 37 games and recorded 172 total tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two recoveries, two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns, and nine pass deflections.