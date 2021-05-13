Dolphins Sign Two Draft Picks, Four UDFAs Players

The Miami Dolphins announced that they have signed seventh-round OT Larnel Coleman and seventh-round RB Gerrid Doaks to four-year rookie contracts and also added four undrafted free agents.
We've signed T Larnel Coleman and RB Gerrid Doaks.
We also signed the following undrafted college free agents: CB Jaytlin Askew, DT Jerome Johnson, G Robert Jones and FB Carl Tucker.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 13, 2021
Coleman and Doaks are the first two players to sign their rookie contracts for Miami.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|1
|Jaelan Phillips
|EDGE
|2
|Jevon Holland
|DB
|2
|Liam Eichenberg
|OL
|3
|Hunter Long
|TE
|7
|Larnel Coleman
|OT
|Signed
|7
|Gerrid Doaks
|RB
|Signed
The Dolphins also signed four undrafted free agents on Thursday:
- Georgia Tech CB Jaytlin Askew
- Indiana DT Jerome Johnson
- Middle Tennessee G Robert Jones
- Alabama FB Carl Tucker
Doaks, 22, is a two-year starter at Cincinnati and earned first-team All-ACC honors last season.
He’s projected to receive a four-year, $3,576,100 rookie contract that includes a $96,100 signing bonus.
During his college career, Doaks appeared in 30 games at running back and started 13 times, recording 331 rushing attempts for 1,712 yards (5.2 YPC) and 14 touchdowns, to go along with 36 receptions for 407 yards (11.3 YPC) and four touchdowns.
