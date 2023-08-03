Dolphins Sign Two Players

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed S Myles Dorn and LB Mike Rose to the roster.

Roster Moves | We have signed safety Myles Dorn and linebacker Mike Rose. pic.twitter.com/geA7wQDFlP — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 3, 2023

The Dolphins opened up two roster spots on Wednesday and filled them today.

Dorn, 24, went undrafted out of North Carolina back in 2020 and later caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad. The Panthers signed him to a futures deal back in January but cut him a couple of weeks ago.

He is the son of former NFL CB Torin Dorn, who played six seasons with the Raiders and Rams.

In 2022, Dorn appeared in five games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles.