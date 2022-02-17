Dolphins Sign WR River Cracraft To Futures Deal

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday that they’ve signed WR River Cracraft to a futures contract for the 2022 season.

Roster Move | We have signed wide receiver River Cracraft. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 17, 2022

Cracraft, 27, wound up signing on to the Broncos’ practice squad in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He was released shortly after with an injury settlement but returned at the end of the season to the taxi squad.

From there, Cracraft was on and off the Broncos’ practice squad before eventually signing on to the Eagles’ taxi squad in 2019. Philadelphia brought him back on a futures contract but he eventually joined the 49ers.

Since then, Cracraft has been on and off of the 49ers’ roster.

In 2021, Cracraft appeared in six games for the 49ers but did not record a reception.