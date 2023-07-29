Dolphins Signing CB Eli Apple

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are signing CB Eli Apple to a one-year deal.

This comes after the news that Jalen Ramsey is expected to be until December with a meniscus injury.

Apple, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was traded to the Saints two years later for a 2019 fourth-round pick and 2020 seventh-round pick.

Apple was in the final year of his four-year, $15.152 million contract when the Saints declined to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season. He made a base salary of $2.51 million for the 2019 season and later signed a one-year deal worth $3 million with the Panthers after his agreement with the Raiders fell through.

Carolina released Apple during the 2020 season and he eventually signed on with the Bengals.

In 2022, Apple appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and recorded 49 tackles, no interceptions and eight pass defenses.