Dolphins Signing CB Justin Coleman To One-Year Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are signing CB Justin Coleman to a one-year deal worth up to $2.75 million.

Coleman has flashed as a strong slot corner in the past but struggled the past two seasons in Detroit. Miami is taking a low-risk gamble that he can solve their issues at nickel corner.

He was cut by the Lions as a cap casualty, so he won’t factor against the Dolphins in the compensatory pick formula.

Coleman, 27, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in 2015. However, he was unfortunately placed on waivers at end of the preseason.

Coleman bounced around between the Patriots and Seahawks at the start of the 2015 season but later returned to New England and has spent the past two years with them. The Patriots re-signed Coleman as an exclusive rights free agent before trading him to the Seahawks for a late-round pick at the start of the 2017 season.

Coleman re-signed with the Seahawks in 2018 as a restricted free agent under the second-round tender before later agreeing to a four-year deal worth $36 million with the Lions in 2019. He was cut after two seasons.

In 2020, Coleman appeared in 11 games for the Lions and recorded 29 tackles, and one pass defended. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 111 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.