Dolphins Signing CB Mackensie Alexander

The Miami Dolphins are signing veteran CB Mackensie Alexander, per his agent.

Alexander had a workout with the Dolphins, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.

The Dolphins lost CB Trill Williams to a torn ACL this weekend and are unsure if they’ll have CB Byron Jones to start the season.

Alexander, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings out of Clemson back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.316 million contract before agreeing to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Bengals.

Alexander was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before agreeing to return to his original team.

In 2021, Alexander appeared in 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 51 total tackles, no interceptions and five passes defended.