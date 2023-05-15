Dolphins Signing DB Bryce Thompson From XFL

According to Jordan Schultz, former Seattle Sea Dragons DB Bryce Thompson is signing with the Dolphins.

This is his second stint in the NFL after a couple of years with the Saints.

Thompson, 23, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee following the 2021 NFL Draft. However, he was waived with an injury designation during camp.

He later caught back on with the Saints practice squad and signed a futures deal for the 2022 season. Thompson was again injured and cut during camp before rejoining the Saints for a few stints on the practice squad later in the season.

Thompson joined the XFL and played for the Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023. He appeared in 10 games and recorded 34 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and two interceptions.

For his career, Thompson has appeared in eight games for the Saints but has yet to record a statistic.