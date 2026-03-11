Dolphins Signing DB Lonnie Johnson To One-Year Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins are signing DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Johnson, 30, was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Texans out of Kentucky.

He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,204,652 contract that included $2,536,775 guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $1,206,021 for the 2022 season when he was traded by the Texans to the Chiefs for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick.

Kansas City opted to waive him and he was quickly claimed by Tennessee. He played out the season with the Titans and signed a one-year deal with the Saints for the 2023 season.

Johnson signed on to the Panthers’ practice squad in 2024 and was quickly elevated to the active roster. The Raiders signed him to a contract in March 2025.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in nine games for the Raiders and recorded 25 tackles and two pass defenses.