Dolphins Signing DB Siran Neal

According to Marcel Louis-Jacques, the Dolphins are signing DB Siran Neal to a contract.

Neal was a cap casualty by the Bills this year and was primarily a special teams contributor in Buffalo.

He was also slated to visit the Falcons but it looks like Miami won’t let him get out of town.

Neal, 29, was drafted in the fifth round by the Bills out of Jacksonville State in 2018. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $750,000 in 2020.

In 2022, Neal signed a three-year deal to remain with the Bills.

In 2023, Neal appeared in 17 games for the Bills and recorded 13 total tackles.