Dolphins Signing DE Jabaal Sheard To Practice Squad

The Dolphins are signing DE Jabaal Sheard, per Joe Schad.

Barry Jackson adds Sheard will be on Miami’s practice squad.

Sheard, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2011. He spent four years in Cleveland before signing on with the Patriots in 2015 on a two-year deal.

Sheard played out his deal and entered unrestricted free agency again, signing a three-year, $25.5 million deal with the Colts in 2017. He played out that deal as well.

The Jaguars signed Sheard to their practice squad for a stint in 2020. The Giants signed him away to their active roster shortly after.

In 2020, Sheard appeared in nine games for the Giants and one for the Jaguars. He recorded 19 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defense.