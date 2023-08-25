Dolphins Signing DL Jamal Woods

The Miami Dolphins are signing rookie DL Jamal Woods to a two-year contract following a successful workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Woods, 24, wound up signing with the Colts following the 2023 draft after going undrafted out of Illinois. He lasted just three months with the team before being cut in August.

Woods appeared in 39 games for the Illini throughout his six-year college career. He tallied 47 total tackles, including 19 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble.