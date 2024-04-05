Dolphins Signing DT Teair Tart

Jordan Schultz reports the Dolphins are signing DT Teair Tart to a contract on Friday.

According to Schultz, the Vikings and Texans were also interested in Tart.

Tart, 26, went undrafted out of Florida International in 2020 and signed a three-year rookie contract with the Titans.

He was let go by the team during final roster cuts but was signed to their practice squad before being brought up to the active roster where he has remained since. He re-signed with Tennessee as a restricted free agent last offseason.

Tart was waived and was quickly claimed by the Texans in December.

In 2023, Tart appeared in 11 games for the Titans and two for the Texans, recording 24 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and one sack.

