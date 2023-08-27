Dolphins Signing DT Zach Sieler To Three-Year, $39M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins and DT Zach Sieler have agreed to terms on a three-year extension with a maximum value of $38.65 million.

Schefter adds the deal includes $20 million in guarantees. Sieler has developed into a key run defender for the Dolphins over the past couple of years.

Sieler, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.5 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie.

However, the Ravens elected to waive Sieler coming out of the preseason in his second year. He had a brief stint on their practice squad before being claimed off of waivers by the Dolphins.

Miami brought Sieler back on an exclusive rights contract in 2020 and later that year signed him to a three-year, $7.6 million extension.

In 2022, Sieler appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 70 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections.