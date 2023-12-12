Dolphins Signing EDGE Melvin Ingram

Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Dolphins are, in fact, signing EDGE Melvin Ingram to a contract on Tuesday following a tryout for the team.

The veteran has been available all season after playing with Miami last year.

Ingram, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $8.39 million rookie contract that included 7.61 million guaranteed before the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $7,751,000 for the 2017 season.

The Chargers placed the franchise tag on Ingram in 2017 before later signing him to a four-year, $66 million contract with $42 million guaranteed. He played out that deal and signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Steelers for 2021.

However, the Steelers traded Ingram to the Chiefs ahead of the deadline for a sixth-round pick. He finished out the rest of his contract with the Chiefs and signed a one-year deal in 2022 with the Dolphins.

In 2022, Ingram appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 22 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown, and one pass defense.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.