Dolphins Signing EDGE Shaq Barrett

Jordan Schultz of B/R reports that the Dolphins are signing EDGE Shaq Barrett to a contract on Tuesday.

According to Adam Schefter, Barrett receives a one-year deal worth up to $9 million.

The Dolphins really needed to add some edge rusher help this offseason and Barrett has been a productive player over the years that should give them quality reps.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Barrett, 31, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2014. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Denver’s practice squad.

After bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster, Barrett landed on the active roster at the end of his rookie year. He played out the remainder of his rookie contract.

Barrett signed with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 to a one-year, $4 million deal and was franchised in 2020. He re-signed to a four-year, $68 million extension in 2021, but was released last month.

In 2023, Barrett appeared in 16 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 52 tackles, three tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception returned for a touchdown and two pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.