Dolphins Signing FB John Lovett To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, Dolphins signed FB John Lovett to a one-year deal on Friday.

Lovett’s representation confirmed that his client is signing with Miami.

Congratulations to client John Lovett on signing with the @MiamiDolphins — JL Sports (@JLSports3) February 18, 2022

Lovett, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Princeton back in April. He later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Chiefs, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Packers claimed Lovett off of waivers and he was on and off of their practice squad in 2020 and was waived with an injury designation back in March of last year.

In 2020, Lovett appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught three passes for six yards receiving and no touchdowns.