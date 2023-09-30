Dolphins Signing LB Cameron Goode To Active Roster

According to his agent, the Dolphins are signing LB Cameron Goode to the active roster.

Goode, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins out of California in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3,773,256 that included a signing bonus of $113,256.

In 2023, Goode has appeared in three games for the Dolphins but has not recorded any statistics.