Dolphins Signing LB Curtis Bolton, Waiving QB Gavin Hardison

According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins are signing veteran LB Curtis Bolton and waiving QB Gavin Hardison in a corresponding move.

Bolton, 28, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2019. He was waived with an injury designation coming out of camp, though, and reverted to injured reserve.

The Packers released him in October 2020, and he joined the Texans practice squad. He signed a futures deal with Houston for the 2021 season before being released, signing for short stints with the Colts and 49ers before landing with the Lions’ practice squad at the end of the season.

Detroit cut Bolton and he landed with the Raiders but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. He has spent the past two seasons with Las Vegas.

In 2023, Bolton appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded eight tackles.