Dolphins Signing OLB Brennan Scarlett

Aaron Wilson, citing a league source, reports that the Dolphins are signing OLB Brennan Scarlett to a contract.

Scarlett, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford back in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury before being activated later on.

Scarlett signed a one-year extension worth $3.75 million with the Texans in 2019.

In 2020, Scarlett appeared in 11 games for the Texans and recorded 27 tackles and no sacks.