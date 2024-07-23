Dolphins Signing OLB Emmanuel Ogbah To One-Year Deal

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins have signed OLB Emmanuel Ogbah to a one-year deal.

Wolfe adds the contract has a maximum value of $5 million, including incentives.

The veteran played with the Dolphins the past few seasons but was cut to save cap space this offseason.

The retirement of OLB Shaquil Barrett changed the situation at edge rusher for Miami, however, and opened the door for Ogbah to return.

Ogbah, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Browns in 2016. Cleveland later traded Ogbah to the Chiefs in exchange for S Eric Murray.

Ogbah finished the final year of his four-year, $6.6 million contract and made a base salary of $1,351,314 for the 2019 season. He was an unrestricted free agent in 2020 and signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Dolphins that included $7.5 million fully guaranteed.

He was set to hit the free-agent market in 2022 before re-signing with the Dolphins on a four-year, $65 million contract that included $32 million guaranteed. He was entering the third year of his deal and was set to earn a base salary of $14,925,000 in 2024 when Miami released him.

In 2023, Ogbah appeared in 15 games and recorded 20 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.

