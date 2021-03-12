Dolphins Signing P Michael Palardy To One-Year Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are signing P Michael Palardy to a one-year contract on Friday.

Palardy is seven months out from his ACL surgery and is expected to be ready for the 2021 NFL season. He visited with the Bills last week, but left Buffalo without a deal.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Palardy, 28, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in 2014. He lasted less than a year with the Raiders before he was signed to the Rams’ active roster.

Palardy had brief stints with the Panthers, Ravens, Colts, Browns, and Falcons before returning to the Panthers in 2016. From there, Carolina brought him back on exclusive rights free agent deals before agreeing to a three-year, $7.2 million extension in 2018.

Unfortunately, Palardy spent the 2020 season on the reserve/non-football injury list with a torn ACL.

In 2019, Palardy started all 16 games for the Panthers and punted 75 times with a 46.0 average, three touchbacks, 25 kicks inside the 20, and a long punt of 62 yards.