Dolphins Signing RB Anthony McFarland

According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins are signing RB Anthony McFarland to a contract.

The team already has a lot of depth at running back, so this could be a numbers factor to help them get through the final week of the preseason.

McFarland ran a 4.3 40-yard dash as a prospect, so he fits right into the archetype of what the Dolphins look for.

McFarland, 26, was a two-year starter at Maryland and earned freshman All-American honors in 2018. The Steelers selected him with the No. 124 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

McFarland was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,017,429 rookie contract, including a $722,429 signing bonus when he was released. The Steelers later re-signed him to the practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract in 2023 before placing him on injured reserve.

For his career, McFarland has appeared in 17 games for the Steelers and rushed for 146 yards on 42 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 11 receptions for 87 yards receiving and no touchdowns.