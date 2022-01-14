Dolphins Signing RB Gerrid Doaks To Futures Contract

The Dolphins announced on Friday that they have signed former seventh-round pick RB Gerrid Doaks to a futures contract.

Here is a current list of players that have been signed to futures deals by the Dolphins:

WR Cody Core CB Javaris Davis OT Adam Pankey OT Kion Smith RB Gerrid Doaks

Doaks, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins out of Cincinnati in 2021.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was immediately added to the practice squad.

During his four years at Cincinnati, Doaks rushed for 1,712 yards on 331 carries (5.2 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.